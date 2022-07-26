"It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar Dhawan" - Pragyan Ojha feels the opening batter is well in contention for a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that Shikhar Dhawan is well in the mix for Team India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad. The veteran batter has been one of the most consistent players when it comes to the 50-over format and is currently leading the side in the three-match series against the West Indies.

While the left-handed opening batter is far from being considered when it comes to Tests and T20Is, he continues to be a vital cog in the ODI squad. Having recorded nine fifties since 2020, Dhawan has let his numbers speak for himself and cemented his place at the top of the order.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship!Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI https://t.co/jMZOjWiTN6

Opining that Dhawan has the full backing of skipper Rohit Sharma when it comes to ODI cricket, Ojha said in a conversation with Glance:

“I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see how he is being used. He’s in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now, when the seniors are not there and he’s just playing one format, he is made captain of the second-string team."

Ojha added:

"He’s the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better … he’s trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because their partnership is very good."

The 36-year-old made his return to the national squad during the recently concluded tour of England. Having scored 41 runs in the three-match series, Dhawan found his touch in the first ODI against the Windies, where he scored a well-compiled 97 runs off 99 deliveries. It marked the sixth instance where the opener was dismissed in the nineties.

"I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change" - Pragyan Ojha

Dhawan recently expressed his desire to represent the nation at the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India. The southpaw will have to maintain his consistency to assert his place at the top of the order with the likes of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan also in contention.

Claiming that Dhawan is still in pretty good shape for his age, which supports his cause, Ojha added:

“Rohit has said this and he is sticking to it. I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change. I think he’s in a pretty good space and he’s fit and that is the benchmark. You can’t just fool around with not being fit."

Dhawan will next be seen leading the side in the third ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval tomorrow (July 27). He is also slated to be part of the Team India squad that will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series next month.

