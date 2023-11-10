"It was clear that he wasn’t right for the game"- Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Steve Smith's absence against Afghanistan

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald opened up on why star batter Steve Smith was left out of their incredible clash against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Smith had been suffering from Vertigo and Mcdonald shed light on how the practice session aggravated the symptoms. However, the star batters is expected to be in line for selection in Australia's final league game against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

Here's what Andrew McDonald had to tell reporters about Steve Smith:

"(Smith) was battling with his balance on certain shots. He went through some running between the wickets as well, which probably aggravated it a little bit more, then he went upstairs for some treatment. It was clear that he wasn’t right for the game. Having a fully fit player to come in and perform was an easy decision."

McDonald is also hopeful about Glenn Maxwell being available for the Bangladesh game, despite facing severe cramps in his sensational innings of 201* against Afghanistan. He added:

“We’ll assess (Maxwell) tomorrow … but everything lends itself to him playing at this stage. On the back of something as physically demanding as that, there’s no doubt that you take on a little bit of risk into the next game. The medical team is fantastic, and they’ll feed us information over the next couple of days.”

Andrew McDonald backs Marcus Stoinis despite lean patch

If Steve Smith comes back into the playing XI, one among Marnus Labuschagne or Marcus Stoinis is likely to miss out. Stoinis, despite his experience in Indian conditions, hasn't quite been able to stamp his authority in the World Cup so far.

Yet, Andrew McDonald believes the all-rounder can come to the fore, given his capability and the balance that he brings to the side, On this, he stated:

"We’ve seen what Stoin’s been able to do with four players out after the first ten (overs). His ability to bowl a heavy ball, bring energy to the crease, and he’s got some different defensive skills as well. We feel as though he can complement at certain stages the frontline bowling.”

Australia will face South Africa in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.