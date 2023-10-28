"It is confirmed that Pakistan cannot play leg-spin" - Aakash Chopra on their struggles against Tabraiz Shamsi in 2023 World Cup loss to South Africa

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Pakistan batters' struggles against Tabraiz Shamsi in their 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa on Friday confirmed their travails against wrist-spin.

Shamsi registered figures of 4-60 in 10 overs as the Proteas bowled out the Men in Green for 270 in Chennai on Friday, October 27. Temba Bavuma and Co. then eked out a one-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare to climb atop the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Shamsi's spell once again brought to the fore Pakistan's issues against wrist-spin (3:45):

"It is confirmed that Pakistan cannot play leg-spin. Shane Warne used to get them out. Then Anil Kumble took 10 wickets in an innings.

"Don't talk about this tournament at all - Kuldeep Yadav, Adam Zampa, Noor Ahmad, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid and Ish Sodhi. The last two haven't taken, but they will when they play."

The former India opener praised Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee for striking vital blows for South Africa (2:45):

"Marco Jansen - whichever match it is, he picks up two wickets for sure. He has taken two or more wickets in all matches he has played in this World Cup thus far, he took three wickets in this match. He does the job at the start for sure. Gerald Coetzee also did his job."

Jansen dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq in the first seven overs and ended with figures of 3-43 in nine overs. Coetzee returned figures of 2-42 in seven overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan being his victims.

"Babar hasn't got that rhythm where you will say that he is a mighty batter" - Aakash Chopra

Babar Azam was caught behind off Tabraiz Shamsi. (P/C: AP)

Aakash Chopra feels Babar Azam has been found wanting both as a batter and a captain (3:00):

"Babar Azam did score a fifty but got out for 50. Babar hasn't got that rhythm where you will say that he is a mighty batter.

"There is no doubt that he is a mighty batter, but we haven't seen that batting thus far, and I have already spoken about his captaincy. From whichever angle you see, you will find that he is falling short."

Chopra reckons the Pakistan Cricket Board's statements asking for support for Babar could have the opposite effect:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board have also thrown him under the bus. England are also doing badly, but the ECB is not asking the fraternity to stand with Jos Buttler.

"If you do that, it means you want them to speak about Buttler. Pakistan is a different level - different stories run there."

Babar, who scored 50 off 65, gloved a Tabraiz Shamsi delivery to Quinton de Kock behind the wickets. Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) played enterprising knocks to take Pakistan to a fighting total, which eventually wasn't enough.

Poll : Do Pakistan batters struggle to read quality wrist-spinners? Yes No 0 votes