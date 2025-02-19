"It creates the pressure of a T20 World Cup"- Virat Kohli makes candid admission ahead of IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli acknowledged the Champions Trophy as being among the most challenging tournaments ahead of the side's opening clash of the 2025 edition against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The 36-year-old has been part of the three previous Champions Trophies in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Kohli top-scored in the final of India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph against England. He also enjoyed incredible success in the following edition in 2017, leading India to a runner-up finish.

Talking on Star Sports ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli stated [via Indian Express]:

"The tournament is happening after a long time. I have always liked this tournament. It represents consistency as you have to be in the top 8 of the rankings (to qualify). The level of competition is always good. In ODI format, it creates the pressure of a T20 World Cup."

He added:

"There also you have three or four games in the league stage. If you don’t start well, you are under pressure. The pressure is from the first game itself and that is why I like it, you have to be at your best from game one."

Team India are one of only two teams, along with Australia, to have won the Champions Trophy twice ( 2002 and 2013). They will be part of Group A with New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli boasts incredible numbers in the Champions Trophy

Kohli has scored runs at will in the Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli has scored runs for fun in the Champions Trophy over the years, with his batting average an incredible 88.16 in 13 outings. The champion batter is already 11th all-time among overall runs in the Champions Trophy with 529 runs at a strike rate of over 92, including five half-centuries.

Kohli's brilliance has been pivotal to India's sensational run in the last two Champions Trophies, where the side won eight out of ten matches. The stylish right-hander is also nearing 14,000 ODI runs, which will make him only the third batter ever to the landmark.

Kohli is only 37 runs away as he looks to join former teammate Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in the 14,000 ODI runs club.

