"It is cricket and not war" - Haris Rauf's response to journalist on showing aggression against India in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf responded in style to the possibility of displaying aggression during the 2023 World Cup encounter against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-arm speedster asserted that the two teams were playing cricket, not going to war.

The 29-year-old faced flak for giving an expletive-laden send-off to Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the group-stage game of Asia Cup 2023 after dismissing him. With Pakistan likely to field a depleted attack in the World Cup, Rauf is likely to get in the Indian batter's head.

On being questioned about the aggression during a media interaction, here's what the tearaway pacer had to say:

"Why should I go and fight with Indians? It is cricket and not war."

The Melbourne Stars speedster was in serious form during the Asia Cup 2023, notably taking figures of 6-0-19-4 against Bangladesh in Lahore. The 29-year-old suffered a side strain during the Asia Cup Super 4 game against India, causing him to miss the reserve day.

Babar Azam and Co. significantly felt his absence as they conceded 356 in 50 overs. The Men in Green later lost by 228 runs.

"My fitness is better than before" - Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rauf revealed that his fitness has largely improved and that he had no personal goals set for the 2023 World Cup. He added:

"Playing in any tournament for your country is a big deal. My fitness is better than before. We have confidence in ourselves as a team. The team management will decide whether to give me the new ball or the old ball. I have no specific goal set for the World Cup. More emphasis is on team performance than individual performance."

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign on October 6th against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. With Naseem Shah ruled out of the tournament, the 1992 champions sustained a massive blow to their chances. Their most-awaited clash will be against India, which will take place on October 14th.