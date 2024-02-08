"It did cross my mind" - Keshav Maharaj claims he risked missing out on the 2023 World Cup while recovering from Achilles injury

South Africa's all-format spinner Keshav Maharaj has admitted that he feared he would never play again after sustaining an Achilles injury in early 2023. The left-arm spinner stated that the 2023 ODI World Cup was an extra motivation for him to recover as fast as possible.

South Africa's second Test against the West Indies in early 2023 saw Maharaj suffer an injury when he took off on a run to celebrate Kyle Mayers' wicket. He had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital, where scans showed significant damage. However, the 34-year-old not only recovered but came up with the goods at last year's World Cup in India.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Maharaj revealed that he would have been inconsolable had he missed out on playing in the ODI 2023 World Cup.

"It did cross my mind. But I think I got over it very quickly when I said to myself, 'I need to play the World Cup. I would have been shattered if I didn't get there [to the World Cup], but I wanted to give myself the best chance of being there. It would have hurt but that was extra motivation," he said.

Maharaj regrets not winning the tournament, but equally believes reaching the semi-finals was a phenomenal effort from the Proteas.

"I wanted to have that fairy-tale story, but getting to the semi-final was a huge thing. It was not meant to be but the cricket we played was phenomenal. We went down with a fight. And we were well received when we came back and hopefully we can build on that," he added.

The first semi-final of the World Cup saw the Proteas lock horns with Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa posted 212 batting first, with Australia getting home in a close encounter with three wickets to spare.

"I will feel very unfulfilled if I don't win a World Cup" - Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj wants to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. (Image Credits: Getty)

The South African spinner also expressed his desire to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup and win at least one ICC title before retiring.

"If South Africa want me, I am going to try and go for as long as possible, especially up until the 2027 World Cup. That's my first goal. Hopefully, we can play the next three ICC events because I will feel very unfulfilled if I don't win a World Cup," Maharaj said.

Maharaj went on to accept responsibility to make South Africa's cricket as strong as possible, saying:

"I want to play international cricket until I'm 40. And then I still want to play the domestic game as long as I can - maybe a year or two after my international career. I believe as a South African contracted player I have a duty and fulfillment to make our system stronger and better."

Maharaj is currently captaining the Durban Super Giants in SA20 2024. The Super Giants will face the Johannesburg Super Kings in the second Qualifier on Thursday, February 8.

