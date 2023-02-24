"It was not our day" - Aakash Chopra on India's loss to Australia in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final

Aakash Chopra felt it was not India's day as they suffered a narrow five-run defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final against Australia.

Meg Lanning and Co. set the Women in Blue a 173-run target after opting to bat first in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Their bowlers then restricted Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to 167/8 to become the first team to qualify for the final to be played at the same venue on Sunday, February 26.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that India slipped at thecusp of victory, elaborating:

"So near and yet so far. We reached so close. It seemed we will clear the final hurdle this time, that we will defeat Australia in the semi-final. We got the smell of victory but it couldn't happen. It was not our day."

The cricketer-turned-commentator felt India conceded an above-par score, stating:

"Firstly, they conceded too many runs. Let's be fair, India's chances would have been very bright if so many runs were not scored because 172 was just a bit too much. The runs rained in the last four-five overs. Meg Lanning did not take the name of stopping in the last over."

Chopra added that India were found wanting in the fielding department, explaining:

"We dropped catches and missed a stumping - gave so many lives. Fielding was very ordinary. The fielding should have been better. We gave at least 10-12 extra runs in fielding and dropped two or three chances, then how will it happen? It becomes difficult. This is a game of very small margins."

While Shafali Verma dropped a sitter at long-on, Richa Ghosh missed a couple of opportunities behind the wickets. India's ground fielding also left a lot to be desired, a stark contrast to Australia's athletic efforts during India's chase.

"Our girls fought brilliantly" - Aakash Chopra on India's chase

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a blazing half-century during India's chase.

Aakash Chopra praised the Indian eves for taking the game close despite losing three early wickets while chasing a big score, observing:

"When 172 runs were scored, it seemed they would not be chased but our girls fought brilliantly. The two openers got out early and when Yastika Bhatia, who came at No. 3, also got out, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were together."

Chopra concluded by saying that Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar partnership gives him the belief that India's glory days are around the corner, elaborating:

"Till the time both of them were playing, in fact, the way Harmanpreet Kaur started - proper, what hitting. Both were absolutely stellar. If you play like this, sooner or later we will cross this finish line. I have full faith that we will be successful one day."

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Tough luck Team India. #HarmanpreetKaur #JemimahRodrigues looked like taking the game away but the Aussies fought back brilliantly & in the end India have fallen short. Harmanpreet’s runout was the turning point & India will be disappointed to miss out on the finals. #INDWvAUSW Tough luck Team India. #HarmanpreetKaur & #JemimahRodrigues looked like taking the game away but the Aussies fought back brilliantly & in the end India have fallen short. Harmanpreet’s runout was the turning point & India will be disappointed to miss out on the finals. #INDWvAUSW https://t.co/RY06QHDrE0

Harmanpreet (52 off 34) and Jemimah (43 off 24) strung together a 69-run fourth-wicket partnership in less than seven overs when India were struggling at 28/3.

The last edition's losing finalists seemed headed for a win when they needed 41 runs off 33 balls with six wickets in hand, but the Indian skipper's unfortunate run-out changed the complexion of the game.

Poll : Did India's big-stage inexperience contribute to their loss in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final? Yes No 0 votes