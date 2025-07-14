“It is definitely 60% England” - Former RCB batter’s massive prediction of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes England are slight favorites heading into the final day of the cracking third Test at Lord's. After three relatively bat-dominated days, the fourth day brought the Lord's Test to life with 14 wickets falling.

The two teams played to a tie in the first innings before the visitors bowled the English side out for 192 in their second innings. However, Shubman Gill's side suffered a collapse themselves, slipping to 58/4 in their run-chase of 193 at stumps on the fourth day.

Talking about where the Test match stood after four days, Karthik said on Sky Sports (0:47):

"It is definitely 60% England. They've got three big wickets already and a couple of wickets more there will be immense pressure and that makes you do very awkward and weird things. India have definitively got themselves into a hole. Ideally, they would have wanted to not lose more than two wickets with 75-80 on the board. But, England definitely hold the upper hand as of now."

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, the winner of the ongoing Lord's encounter will hold a massive advantage heading into the final two Tests. India have won two out of their last three Tests at Lord's, including the most recent meeting in 2021.

"I don't think he will say much to KL" - Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill's message ahead of Day 5 of IND-ENG 3rd Test

Dinesh Karthik feels Indian skipper Shubman Gill will have little to convey to experienced opener KL Rahul, who is unbeaten on 33 off 47 deliveries, heading into Day 5. However, the former Indian gloveman advised the captain to pass on valuable information to the younger batters, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, on a likely pressure-filled final day.

"I don't think he will say much to KL, who knows how to handle an international Test match. But he will be speaking to Nitish Reddy or Washingston Sundar, where they are still young, and try to feed them with as much information to succeed on the fifth day. It will be a pivotal day in this Test series and that's how good this series has been, where everyday feels pivotal. There is not much to choose from," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).

He also believes Akash Deep did his job as the night watchman despite falling in the last over of Day 4.

"Akash Deep has done his bit to make sure Rishabh Pant doesn't bat today. That's the only reason he was sent there and he has managed to achieve it. Now it's upto Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul tomorrow," stated Karthik.

Rahul is the man in form, coming off a brilliant century in the first innings. He will likely be joined by swashbuckling wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant first thing on the morning of Day 5 as India look to score the required 135 runs to win.

