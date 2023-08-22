"It is definitely under threat" - Adam Gilchrist concerned about Test cricket's future as T20 leagues' dominance surges

Former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has expressed his concerns regarding the rise of franchise cricket and the same ruling over Tests. He advovated for more funding from the ICC for South African cricket, in particular, to keep the longest format alive.

The concern about players giving more importance to franchise cricket over playing for the national team has been there for quite some time now. The West Indies cricket team's mass exodus of players to play in T20 leagues started it all, and franchise cricket has grown leaps and bounds to bring about such a change in other countries as well.

Trent Boult and Martin Guptill recently relinquished their national contracts with New Zealand Cricket to make themselves available for franchise competitions around the year.

Speaking to sen.com.au, Gilchrist observed that it has become challenging for the administrators and that the ICC is helpless if they are independent competitions.

"It's just so challenging for administrators to work out when to play the international game. The answer is to not have a cross-over. It’s out of (the ICC’s) hands if it's an independent and very lucrative competition. Surely there can be some better dialogue between boards to work out when to play Test cricket. I’m still in the camp that Test cricket is the ultimate format and you hope that remains so but it is definitely under threat."

The South African cricket team recently came under the spotlight as CSA is likely to send a second-string team for the Test series against New Zealand next year. The first-choice cricketers are likely to compete in the SA20 league as the tournament will clash with the Test series.

"You will have no competition in the Test arena" - Adam Gilchrist

Gilchrist warned against letting South African cricket fade away as there will be no competition in the Test arena. The 51-year-old added:

"If South African cricket needs propping up financially to stay healthy, to stay relevant and to stay alive, I think it’s something the ICC can look at. When it becomes obvious to everyone if South Africa keeps doing what they said they will do, then other nations will do the same. You are going to run out of teams. You will have no competition in the Test arena."

The Proteas played three Tests earlier this year but are scheduled to feature in only one more in the remaining months.