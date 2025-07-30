“It didn’t allow him to function in the environment” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on Virat Kohli’s retirement amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 30, 2025 10:41 IST
BOXING DAY TEST: DEC 08 NRMA Insurance Day-Night Test - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli has an animated chat with Gautam Gambhir in his final Test series in Australia [Credit: Getty]

Former England opener Nick Compton believes a mismatch between the current Indian side and Virat Kohli's methods could have led to the ace batter's Test retirement ahead of the UK tour. The 36-year-old stunned the cricketing world by announcing his red-ball retirement through his social media handle a month before the ongoing England series.

Ad

Kohli finished as India's fourth all-time leading run-scorer in Tests with 9,230 runs at an average of almost 47 in 123 matches. His 30 Test centuries were also fourth all-time among Indian batters.

Talking about Kohli's sudden Test retirement in a conversation with Revsportz, Compton said:

"I’ve heard that the newer Indian setup has its own methods – maybe it didn’t allow him to function in the environment he preferred. Sometimes, new regimes want complete control, and that may not have suited someone like Kohli."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"It’s nearly impossible to stay equally hungry for all formats. Maybe the management could’ve helped him by managing his workload better, giving him time off. I don’t know what internal conversations were had, but I would’ve liked to see him play another two years."

Batting aside, Kohli was also India's most successful Test captain, helping the side to 40 wins in 68 matches at the helm. Under him, Team India won their first-ever Test series in Australia in 2018/19.

Ad

"Maybe there’s a swansong still to come" - Nick Compton on Virat Kohli

Ad

Nick Compton believes a surprising return to Test cricket could still be on the cards for Virat Kohli. Team India have performed admirably in their first series without the champion batter in the ongoing England series.

Yet, they still trail 1-2 after four Tests, with the series finale to be played at the Oval, starting July 31.

"I thought he’d definitely chase down 10,000 Test runs. Maybe we haven’t seen the last of him. Maybe there’s a swansong still to come," said Compton (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

Despite his sensational overall Test record, Virat Kohli was in the middle of a torrid run in the long format in the 2024/25 season. The veteran batter averaged a dismal 22.47 in his last 10 Tests with a lone century in 19 innings as India suffered back-to-back series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

Just a week before Kohli called it quits from Test cricket, the then-skipper Rohit Sharma also walked away from the format.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications