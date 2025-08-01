“It doesn’t look great” - Gus Atkinson provides massive update on Chris Woakes’ injury in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England pacer Gus Atkinson provided a major update on Chris Woakes' injury on Day 1 of the fifth Test against Team India at The Kennington Oval. The Middlesex cricketer openly said that the veteran seamer's shoulder injury doesn't look good and may not play further in the match.

The incident happened in the 57th over of the innings bowled by Jamie Overton when Woakes chased a ball to the boundary line as Karun Nair drove it. Although Warwickshire managed to prevent the boundary, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder. The medical team treated Woakes, who then walked off the field.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special after Day 1, Atkinson said:

"It doesn't look great. We haven't really spoken about it yet. I will be surprised if he takes any part in the game."

Woakes was also the only unchanged member of the bowling attack, having played all five Tests. The right-arm seamer took the crucial wicket of KL Rahul at The Oval on Day 1, dismissing the opener for 14. However, he still ended with unimpressive figures of 14-1-46-1.

"It is a shame to only play one Test" - Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 27-year-old, who took two wickets on Day 1 at The Oval, emphasized that it has been a frustrating period due to a hamstring injury, which made him unable to play before this Test. The right-arm pacer, who ran Shubman Gill out, added:

"It has been frustrating, very stop and start. I got back from the Champions Trophy and had a few weeks off, played a few county games and then the Test against Zimbabwe in which I unfortunately got injured. I haven't played much cricket so it was pleasing I was available to play in this last Test. I feel good now so it is great. I felt fresh. It is a shame to only play one Test but it feels good."

Team India finished at 204/6 in the 64 overs bowled on a rain-marred Day 1, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) at the crease. Aside from Atkinson, Josh Tongue also took two scalps on the opening day.

