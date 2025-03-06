“It doesn’t make it nice” - David Miller’s massive statement on scheduling after SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

South African batter David Miller has expressed his displeasure about the scheduling of their semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Following the Proteas' 50-run defeat, the southpaw said the back-and-forth travel was not an ideal situation.

Australia and South Africa flew to Dubai from Pakistan in the event they had to face India in the semi-final. However, India beat New Zealand in their final group game, booking a semi-final match against Australia. It meant that the Proteas had to fly back to Lahore for their second semi-final against New Zealand.

Speaking after their semi-final bout vs the Black Caps, Miller acknowledged that the flight didn't take hours but felt it was not ideal in the first place. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"It's only an hour-and-40-minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that [was not ideal]. It's early morning, it's after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4pm. And at 7.30 in the morning we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate. But it was not an ideal situation still."

New Zealand won the toss and amassed 362 in their 50 overs on the back of centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson. The Proteas started slow in their steep run-chase. Although Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen struck fifties, they failed to kick on. Miller stayed unbeaten on 100, reaching the milestone on the final delivery of the game as it went in vain.

"It's going to be a great game" - David Miller on 2025 Champions Trophy final

David Miller scored the fastest Champions Trophy hundred. (Credits: Getty)

Speaking of the final between India and New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai, the 35-year-old said he expects a tight contest between the two sides. He added:

"They're both incredibly good teams. India have shown the world how really good they are. They've been playing some good cricket for a number of years now and they've got some seriously good players. It's going to be a great game."

India and New Zealand also locked horns in the final of the 2000 edition.

