"It is easy for us to sit here and decide" - Ajay Jadeja on Shubman Gill's century creating a selection dilemma

Ajay Jadeja feels Shubman Gill's century in the first Test against Bangladesh might create a selection dilemma for Team India.

Gill played a 110-run knock in India's second innings of the Chattogram Test. While Rohit Sharma missed the game due to a thumb injury, his regular opening partner KL Rahul failed to play a substantial knock in both innings.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about the opening conundrum for India after Gill's ton, to which he responded:

"It is easy for us to sit here and decide. I can do that because it is not my responsibility, I don't have to take this team along. It will probably be difficult for whoever is there."

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that the No. 3 position is also no longer available for the Punjab batter, explaining:

"You are stuck if you look at the future because Rohit Sharma is the captain. If you look at the present, then KL Rahul is the captain, so you can't leave him out. If this talk was four matches ago, when Pujara had not come back, you could have played Shubman Gill at No. 3, but now Pujara has scored 200 runs."

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 runs in India's first innings of the Chattogram Test. He followed that with an unbeaten 102-run knock in the second innings and was involved in a 113-run second-wicket partnership with Gill.

"He can grow from here" - Ajay Jadeja on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill showcased his immense potential in the Brisbane Test against Australia.

Jadeja reckons Gill might not have an available spot in the middle order either but added that the youngster has the potential to grow, saying:

"After that, it is his (Virat Kohli's) number. The number after that, when Vihari got injured, Shreyas Iyer is there. If you see practically, you are in a dilemma, but the reality is that the form Shubman Gill is in currently, he can grow from here."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that the team management's thinking will be evident based on the decision they take, elaborating:

"Very few players who can grow are left in that team, who are playing currently. The Indian team's thinking will be seen, whether you are looking to grow this Indian team for the future or you want to stick with whoever is there."

It is not yet confirmed whether Rohit will be fit and available for the second Test against Bangladesh to be played in Mirpur from December 22. The Indian captain might not want to return prematurely considering the national side's hectic schedule ahead.

