"It was embarrassing" - Shoaib Akhtar clarifies his stance after being asked to leave a show midway

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has clarified his stance, saying it was embarrassing after being asked to leave a talk show midway through following a heated exchange with the host.

Akhtar said he was treated badly and insulted by the host on the post-match show after Pakistan's five-wicket win in the T20 World Cup over New Zealand on Tuesday. The 46-year-old vented out his anger and clarified what transpired on air.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar wrote:

“Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. dr noman was obnoxious (sic) and rude when he asked me to leave the show. It was embarrassing, especially when you have legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching."

Shoaib Akhtar continued:

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr. Noman’s leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we would move on with the show, which he refused to do. I tied to repair the damage within the program but he didn't say sorry to me. Then I had no other choice."

Shoaib Akhtar then resigned from his post as a cricket analyst from the state-owned PTV. Akhtar, who represented Pakistan for almost a decade, took off his microphone and left the show. This left other panelists, including Viv Richards and David Gower, among others visibly shaken.

I believe India will still go to the final: Shoaib Akhtar

Despite India's humiliating defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday, Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli & Co to make it to the finals of the competition. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said:

"This is just the start of the tournament. I believe India will still get to the final. The journey to the final will be a tough one now. There was too much pressure and they collapsed slightly but that doesn't mean the fans should spread hatred for their players. That's not good. India can still qualify and I want India and Pakistan to meet in the final again."

India will be back in action once again on Sunday when they play New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava