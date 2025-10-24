"It was on expected lines" - Former India keeper on Rohit Sharma's initial struggles in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India player Parthiv Patel has noted that Rohit Sharma was bound to struggle initially in seamer-friendly conditions in the second ODI against Australia. However, he praised the former India skipper for respecting the conditions at the start of his innings.

Rohit scored 73 runs off 97 deliveries as India set Australia a 265-run target in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The hosts achieved the target with two wickets and 22 deliveries to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv was asked about Rohit taking his innings forward after his initial struggles.

"It was on expected lines, the way the pitch was playing. Considering the moisture on the pitch, the ball was going to move for sure. However, if we look at it from Rohit Sharma's perspective, the one good thing he did was that he respected the conditions," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter lauded Rohit for his willingness to spend some time in the middle.

"We have been seeing Rohit batting at a strike rate of 132 to 134 in the first powerplay, but here he knew that the ball was moving a little, so he had to give a little respect, and that it would get easier as he kept playing, and we saw that as well. That's a sign of a great player, how you spend a little time," Parthiv observed.

Parthiv added that the vintage Rohit was seen as his innings progressed.

"No matter how scratchy you look, you need to stay at the wicket. You will get a chance to play big shots only if you stay at the wicket, and that's what happened with Rohit. He struggled, but as soon as he got short balls, he made the most of them. With the two hook shots we saw, it seems like the old Rohit Sharma has returned," he elaborated.

Rohit Sharma scored only 14 runs off the first 40 deliveries he faced. He smashed 59 runs off his next 57 balls to finish as the top scorer in the Indian innings.

"He mistimed it a little, so the ball went straight to fine leg's hands" - Parthiv Patel on Rohit Sharma's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma was caught at fine leg off Mitchell Starc's bowling. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Parthiv Patel praised Rohit Sharma for making the most of the shorter square boundaries before a mistimed pull towards a slightly longer boundary off Mitchell Starc's bowling led to his dismissal.

"He waits for short balls, especially here at the Adelaide Oval, as the square boundaries are short. The boundary is slightly bigger towards fine leg. He mistimed it a little, so the ball went straight to fine leg's hands," he said.

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the significance of Thursday's innings for Rohit.

"Many times you don't get confidence even when you play a mighty knock. However, when you play an innings like this, where you know it's not your best innings, but still you spend time in the middle, we are all saying that match practice is needed the most, and from Rohit's perspective, today's innings was extremely important," Parthiv observed.

Rohit Sharma struck seven fours and two sixes during his 73-run knock. He added 118 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (61 off 77) after India had been reduced to 17/2 in the seventh over.

