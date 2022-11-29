Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar remains excited to see James Anderson return for the historic three-Test series on their soil, starting on Thursday. Akhtar recalled that the right-arm pacer overshadowed his record delivery in the 2003 World Cup.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #OnThisDay in 2003. Shoaib Akhtar registered his name in the record books by bowling the fastest ball officially recorded at 100.2 MPH in the World Cup match against England at Cape Town #Cricket #OnThisDay in 2003. Shoaib Akhtar registered his name in the record books by bowling the fastest ball officially recorded at 100.2 MPH in the World Cup match against England at Cape Town #Cricket https://t.co/7UNfLYzHbN

The retired paceman clocked the fastest delivery in men's international cricket, bowling 161.3 kph against England in Cape Town. While Pakistan limited England to a modest 246 runs, Anderson blew them away with figures of 10-0-29-4 to register a 112-run victory.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Rawalpindi Express sarcastically accused Anderson of ruining his happiness that day. Akhtar said he is looking forward to the English pacer replicating his magic in Pakistan, stating:

"Mr Anderson, you played against me in 2003 and spoiled my day! When I broke the record, you annihilated us in that game … ruined my happiness! He’s a brilliant guy and it will be fantastic to see him bowl in Pakistan again. It’s been nearly 18 years since he was here and now he’s back again and his bowling looks as virile as ever."

The 47-year-old believes that injuries robbed him of an illustrious career and continued:

"Every time I turn on the TV, I say: ‘Is there anyone out there who can step up? Please take this record away from me,’ I’ll be the first to fly out and shake them by the hand. Had I been the fittest guy, I would’ve been the greatest ever."

The Pakistani "tearaway" indeed had a litany of injuries throughout his career. He has played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is since his debut in 1997.

"I got Freddie on my radar and I just started bowling bouncers" - Shoaib Akhtar opens up on England's Pakistan tour in 2005

Shoaib Akhtar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Akhtar recalled his duel with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had earlier mocked him, saying he looked like Tarzan but bowled like Jane. However, the 47-year-old gave a strong reply in the Test series.

"I was on the edge of my sofa wondering whether I was going to be selected for the series or not. Once I was, then my main motivation was Freddie Flintoff. I got Freddie on my radar and I just started bowling bouncers. He was uncomfortable, I got him out and said to him: ‘How do I look Mr Flintoff, like Tarzan or Jane?’

The Rawalpindi Express continued:

"He said: Forgive me Shoaib. You are two different people in a span of three weeks. You were unfit and down in the mouth and now you are totally different. What happened?’ I said: ‘A lot of painkillers and even more heart."

The hosts won the series in 2005 comfortably and will look to repeat that success against a Ben Stokes-led side.

Poll : 0 votes