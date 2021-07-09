"It didn't feel as if Sri Lanka had left England"- Kamran Akmal blasts Pakistan after poor performance

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal was unhappy with the way visitors were blown away by England's second-string side in the first ODI. The hosts bowled out Pakistan for just 141 runs and chased down the target comfortably with nine wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka were dismal against England in the recently-concluded ODI series and Kamran Akmal felt that Pakistan played the same way. Despite having enough experience in competitive cricket, the Pakistan batting showed no resolute and fell like ninepins.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal criticized Pakistan's batting while hailing England for their efforts. Despite having nine uncapped players in their squad, England outplayed Pakistan in all departments.

"The way Pakistan played cricket, it didn't feel as if Sri Lanka had left England. It felt as if England was playing against Sri Lanka itself. England did something that Pakistan should have done, bowling the opposition out for 141. Ben Stokes' captaincy was outstanding," Kamran Akmal stated.

I don't understand which way our performance is heading: Kamran Akmal

Pakistan had beaten South Africa recently and a majority of their players had played in the Pakistan Super League. Playing a second-string England side on the back of such preparation should have been easier, according to Kamran Akmal.

Akmal feels Pakistan's batting is overdependent on their skipper Babar Azam. He reckons the Pakistan cricket system needs to be revisited as there should be more options to create a strong team.

"I don't understand which way our performance is heading. It should get better by the day but Pakistan had a fully confident team who had played PSL, beaten South Africa. Wins and losses are part and parcel but character needs to be shown now. Neither our cricket nor our selection process is right," Kamran Akmal concluded.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava