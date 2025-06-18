"It feels so good" - Rishabh Pant's massive remark on England legends' absence for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant stated that he is relieved about not having to face James Anderson and Stuart Broad anymore as the tourists gear up for the opening Test against England in Leeds. Pant added that despite the absence of Anderson and Broad, the hosts have plenty of ammunition in their bowling unit.

For England, 2025 will be the first home summer in years without both Anderson and Broad. Stuart Broad retired following the 2023 Ashes series, while James Anderson bid adieu to international cricket following the first Test against the West Indies last year.

When asked by a reporter about the absence of Broad and Anderson, Pant stated it "feels good" that Anderson and Broad will be absent from England's line-up. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"Definitely, it feels so good when both (Anderson and Broad) are not there. Because coming from the last two tours, they've been there for England for so many years and I've only come for two tours. But at the same time, they have enough ammunition as an England bowling line-up. We don't want to take anyone lightly because our team is also young. They're still looking to develop themselves. But at the same time, we've got to play our cricket and respect the bowlers and opposition where it needs it."

Anderson, notably, has the most Test wickets against India, having picked up 149 scalps in 39 matches at 25.47 alongside six five-wicket hauls.

"I think Shubman is going to bat at No. 4" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the press-conference, Pant also confirmed that he will bat at number five and Shubman Gill will bat at number four. The 27-year-old added:

"I think there is still discussion going on, who’s going to play at No. 3 but definitely 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at No. 4 and I’m going to stick to No. 5 as of now, and the rest, we’re going to keep on discussing about that."

India are targeting their first Test series victory on English soil since 2007.

