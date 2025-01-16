“It feels like a backward step” - Legendary pacer makes massive statement on Steve Smith's appointment as captain for SL vs AUS 2025 Tests

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has expressed reservations about Steve Smith's appointment as captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tests. Johnson felt it was a backward step, with Australia wasting an opportunity to try a long-term candidate.

With Pat Cummins opting to skip the two-Test tour, Cricket Australia chose the 35-year-old Smith to lead the side. But that hasn't gone down well with Johnson.

Writing in his column for The Nightly, the former speedster opined that while fans may be on board with the decision, it doesn't address the team's need for long-term plans.

"As for the decision to bring back Steve Smith as Test captain in Sri Lanka after his one-year suspension and two-year leadership ban over the ball-tampering saga, I can understand the scepticism. While many fans admire his leadership, I’m among those who have reservations about him being resurrected at 35. It feels like a backward step, and while my opinion does not change the outcome, it’s frustrating to see choices that don’t seem aligned with long-term team development," Johnson wrote.

Smith has captained Australia in 38 Tests, winning 21 and losing ten. However, under his leadership, Australia lost 3-0 in Sri Lanka in 2016.

"I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin" - Steve Smith ahead of captaincy responsibilities in Sri Lanka

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

During a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Smith said everyone was entitled to their opinion about his captaincy. However, the veteran acknowledged that he got along well with everyone in the team, stating:

"Any chance I get to take over when Patty’s [Cummins] not here is good fun. I try and still do things my way. It’s been cool to have a couple of opportunities here and there. I mean, everyone’s entitled to their opinion. They can say whatever they like. I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin. [The environment] around the team has been good for a long time. I get on well with everyone inside. People are entitled to their opinion. They can say what they want.”

Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka commences on January 29 in Galle. The Baggy Greens have also assured themselves of a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final later this year, where they will face South Africa.

