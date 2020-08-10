'It was a fluke, just like Warne's ball of the century' - Jason Krejza on VVS Laxman wicket in 2008

The 2008 home Test against Australia in Nagpur was an easy win for India. The then-captain MS Dhoni won the toss and India posted 441 in the first innings. Jason Krejza, who was making his debut for Australia in the match, took eight wickets in the first innings and another four in the second innings.

The best moment for Jason Krejza came in the second innings when he dismissed VVS Laxman with a turning delivery. In a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, Jason Krejza recalled how Michael Clarke told Australia captain Ricky Ponting to back him.

“At the start of the Test I started getting taken apart a little bit because the Indians went quite hard at me. I didn’t start doubting myself but those thoughts almost start creeping into your mind,” Jason Krejza said.

“But when Shane Watson got Murali Vijay, I remember hearing Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting talking and Punter was going, ‘What do I do?’ and Clarkey just said, ‘Mate, you’ve got to back your spinner, just bowl him.’ When I heard that I was pretty sure I’m going to get a decent crack here to find my feet and keep bowling,” he added.

“It was a fluke” - Jason Krejza on his beautiful delivery which dismissed VVS Laxman

Jason Krejza then spoke about the wicket of Laxman, saying that he thinks the delivery was just a fluke. Jason Krejza bowled a beautiful off-break delivery at 83kph which dislodged the stumps behind Laxman.

“I call it a fluke because I think it was a fluke, like Warney’s ball of the century was a fluke,” Jason Krejza said.

“In my whole career you could probably count them on two hands, those deliveries where everything just comes out perfectly. These guys were my heroes, watching them destroy spinners and destroy quicks all over the world, then all of a sudden I was there bowling against them and getting them out.”

Despite Jason Krejza’s 12-wicket haul, India won the Test comfortably. The off-spinner went on to play only one more Test after that, ending his career with 13 wickets in total.