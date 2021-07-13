"It would be very frustrating to not be able to participate in The Hundred" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has acknowledged that it would be 'devastating' and 'frustrating' for English Test cricketers if they are ruled out of The Hundred in a bid to keep them safe from COVID-19 for the upcoming five-match Test series against India.

A county game between Derbyshire and Essex was recently called off after an unknown Derbyshire player tested positive for COVID-19. Following recent developments, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) might want to be on the safe side to keep their stars in good health ahead of the India series that starts in August.

Ben Stokes understands how important marquee players are in making a franchise event like The Hundred successful. The all-rounder was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"It would be very frustrating to not be able to participate in The Hundred. It's a massive event for England and we want to be part of it. We know how big a role players play in making a franchise competition big, and if the Test players were unable to play in it because of Covid, that would be pretty devastating."

Ben Stokes is set to turn out for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. The men's edition of the tournament is due to start on July 22.

"It would be a lie to say I wasn't surprised how easily we have done it" - Ben Stokes on England's performance against Pakistan

England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan. With the entire main English squad getting ruled out due to COVID-19 cases appearing inside the team bubble, the ECB had to put together a makeshift side just two days before the start of the series against Pakistan.

Ben Stokes, the captain of the new-look team, knew his side were capable of competing against Pakistan. However, he is surprised by how comfortably they have been able to win the two games against the Asian giants so far. He said:

"When I got sent through the squad, even though it was a last-minute thing, I thought it was strong and talented, and I knew we'd be able to compete against Pakistan. But it would be a lie to say I wasn't surprised how easily we have done it."

While England won the first ODI by nine wickets with 169 balls to spare, Pakistan ran them close in the second game. But the hosts still emerged victorious by 52 runs. The third and final ODI will be played today at Edgbaston.

