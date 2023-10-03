"It is a gamble picking someone who's not 100 per cent" - Ian Chappell on the injured Travis Head's selection in Australia's World Cup 2023 squad

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes the selection of injured batter Travis Head is a gamble. However, he trusts skipper Pat Cummins to know his players well enough to make an informed decision.

Head, who has been in blistering form across formats for Australia, fractured his hand in the penultimate game of the five-match ODI series against South Africa in September. The southpaw missed the series finale and the following three ODIs against India.

However, despite Head not recovering from his injury, Australia have included the 29-year-old in their World Cup squad, raising several eyebrows back home.

Speaking on Channel Nine, Chappell said Head's selection was a massive call.

"It's really down to the selectors, and they need to know their player. I would hope that they know whoever the player is that they've picked who's not 100 per cent, that he's going to be able to play most of the games. In Pat Cummins' case, I think he knows his team well enough that he thinks the gamble is worth taking," said Chappell.

"It is a gamble picking someone who's not 100 per cent. If you know the guy is going to be missing quite a lot (of games), I'd be reluctant to take the gamble," he added.

Head has been in irresistible form over the last two years in ODIs, scoring almost 800 runs in 16 games at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 125.

The destructive batter played a vital role in Australia winning the World Test Championship earlier this year, scoring a breathtaking 163 in the final against India at the Oval.

"We'll stick with Marsh and Warner, and bat Head at three" - Ian Chappell

Marsh and Warner smashed the Indian bowlers in the recent ODI series.

Ian Chappell feels Australia are spoilt for choices for the opening position with Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, and Travis Head all in contention. However, the former captain wants the team management to stick with the Marsh-Warner opening combo, with Head coming in at No. 3.

Following the injury to Head, Australia opened with Marsh and Warner in two of the three ODIs against India, with the pair adding a scintillating 78 off 49 deliveries in the final game at Rajkot.

"It's good that Australia has got a choice. I think Head is probably their preferred opener, but the fact that Mitch Marsh has slotted in very well there (could mean) Australia decides they like the left and right-hand combination, so we'll stick with Marsh and Warner, and bat Head at three," said Chappell.

He added that the versatility of Marsh and Head will help Australia play all three openers in the side while asserting them to still stick with the former.

"That's the thing about both Marsh and Head, they're flexible. They'll be able to mix and match and they (might) feel, 'Right, we're better off with Marsh opening'," he added.

Meanwhile, David Warner has returned to top form, scoring four half-centuries and a century in his last seven ODI innings.

Australia will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against India in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.