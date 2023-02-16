"It is a game-changing moment when Richa Ghosh enters the match" - Amol Muzumdar lauds youngster's match-winning knock

Amol Muzumdar has lauded Richa Ghosh for playing a match-defining knock in India's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash against the West Indies.

Hayley Matthews and Co. set the Women in Blue a 119-run target in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15. Richa smashed an unbeaten 44 off 32 deliveries to help her side win the match by six wickets with 11 deliveries to spare.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Muzumdar was all praise for Richa, saying:

"I enjoyed watching this match a lot because if Deepti Sharma was successful in bowling, I feel Richa Ghosh has become a new sensation. It is a game-changing moment when Richa Ghosh enters the match."

The former Mumbai player highlighted that the youngster played a significant role in India's win in their last match against Pakistan as well, observing:

"In the last match also, it was a pressure game between India and Pakistan, there she came and played a good knock. It means we are seeing new stars, this World Cup is throwing up new, new stars."

Richa played an equally crucial unbeaten 31-run knock in India's Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

The wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat when last time's finalists were in a spot of bother at 43/3 after 7.1 overs in Wednesday's game and stitched together a 72-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to take the team across the line.

"A player who backs her talent and plays to her strengths" - Reema Malhotra on Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh struck five boundaries during her innings.

Reema Malhotra praised Richa for sticking to her strengths in international cricket, elaborating:

"She is a fearless cricketer - a player who backs her talent and plays to her strengths. Her strength is to play shots, she is a stroke player, and the best thing is that she did not go away from that when she came to international cricket. You are not doing anything different. You are continuing to do what got you success in domestic cricket."

The former Indian all-rounder added that the Bengal player has widened her range of shots, explaining:

"When you play to your strengths, your success percentage increases. Her range of shots has also improved. When we saw at the start, Richa Ghosh was dependent on the cut or used to hit down the ground, but now you see her hitting over cover, playing the pull shot and rotating the strike."

Malhotra concluded by saying that both dynamism and sensibility are now seen in Richa's game. She reasoned that the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning player is no longer looking to hit back-to-back boundaries, but is happy to rotate the strike after a big shot.

