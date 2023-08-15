"It didn't get defined what he brings to the table" - RP Singh on whether he sees a future for Mukesh Kumar in white-ball cricket

RP Singh feels Mukesh Kumar's future role in white-ball cricket has not got defined, considering the way he was used in the recently concluded series between India and the West Indies.

Mukesh was primarily used as a death bowler in the five-match T20I series against the Windies. He gave a decent account of himself, picking up three wickets in 12.5 overs at a reasonable economy rate of 8.80.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Singh was asked whether he sees a future for Mukesh in white-ball cricket based on his performances against the West Indies, to which he responded:

"The team management and captain will have to think about how they want to use him. In the current picture, Mukesh Kumar's role didn't get defined for sure. It didn't get defined what he brings to the table as a bowler."

The former Indian pacer reckons the Bengal seamer should have been given a chance to showcase his skills with the new ball:

"In my opinion, you need to give a fast bowler a few overs with the new ball and then at the death. Probably after one stage, the Indian team management and captain agreed that he is a death bowler and that is why he was seen bowling towards the end."

Mukesh was used with the new ball in the preceding ODI series against the Windies. He rocked the hosts' top order in the final ODI by dismissing Brandon King, Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope in the first seven overs.

"Mukesh Kumar didn't show any great skills, but he didn't get that opportunity as well" - RP Singh

Mukesh Kumar is known for his ability to swing the new ball.

RP Singh pointed out that Mukesh Kumar was neither given his full quota of overs nor the chance to showcase his full potential:

"He wasn't even given his full quota of overs. That also became a reason for concern. Mukesh Kumar didn't show any great skills but he probably didn't get that opportunity as well. He is bowling a good yorker at the death."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the right-arm seamer tried his best to fulfil the tasks assigned to him:

"He did exceptionally well in whatever tasks were given to him. He tried his best to complete whatever job was given to him. The captain has also said that you will be given different-different situations. In the last T20I, he bowled only one over. I am sure there would have been clarity on that beforehand."

Mukesh has picked up 30 and 35 wickets in 27 and 38 List A and T20 games, respectively. He was impressive for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, which helped him earn a place in India's limited-overs sides for the West Indies tour.

Poll : Is Mukesh Kumar a long-term white-ball prospect for India? Yes No 0 votes