"It doesn't give a good impression for your country"-Fans express disappointment on Pakistan stadiums' drainage system after three washouts in 2025 CT

Fans expressed disappointment with the facilities in the Pakistan stadiums after three 2025 Champions Trophy games got washed out. It first happened on February 25, when the match between Australia and South Africa got washed out with a toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The same thing repeated on February 27 when hosts Pakistan were up against Bangladesh at the same venue.

The latest Champions Trophy match between Australia and Afghanistan was also a victim of rain and a poor drainage system at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss and scored 273 runs in the must-win contest.

In reply, Australia galloped to 109/1 in 12.5 overs when rain interrupted the game. Even after the rain relented following a delay, the ground staff could not get the outfield dry after putting in their efforts. The match officials later called off the game due to wet outfield conditions. Both teams shared a point each as the contest ended without a result.

Fans were not pleased with the drainage system in the stadiums. They felt that PCB should have utilized the funds efficiently and made better arrangements to counter such challenges. Here are some of X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions on the matter:

"Pakistan Cricket Board have a lot of work to do when it comes to organising ICC tournaments. This tournament has been a really poor one. Rains are not in anyone's hand but the ground needs massive upgradation. It doesn't give a good impression for your country," a fan wrote.

"Three washouts in a 15 match tournament. Pakistan should never get the hosting of ICC events in the near future," a fan wrote.

"There is no drainage in Pakistan's grounds, didn't ICC check before? Half an hour of rain can cancel the whole match here," a fan wrote.

"This is disappointing for Afghanistan and a bad advertisement for the tournament. Rain had stopped a while back. The ground couldn’t be readied," an X user wrote.

"Rain stopped, but no super soppers in Pakistan. Hardly any staff to dry the ground," a fan wrote.

"1 hrs of rain causes a full icc ODI match to be abandoned. such poor drainage," a fan wrote.

"It is unfortunate that the match had no result"- Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi after 2025 Champions Trophy match vs Australia in Pakistan

After their last group match ended without a result, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said:

"It is unfortunate that the match had no result, It was a good game but because of rain nothing happened. We should have scored 300+ but they bowled really well specially in the middle overs. 270 was also a good score on this pitch but we did not start well with the ball. Too much width and hitting options for them, hopefully we learn from this."

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals from Group B on Friday. Afghanistan still has a narrow chance of advancing in the tournament. They require England to beat South Africa by a massive margin on Saturday.

