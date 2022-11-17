"It doesn't give out the right message" - Wasim Jaffer on why Deepak Hooda shouldn't be left out of playing XI for 1st T20I vs NZ

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has named Deepak Hooda as his No. 6 for Team India in their first T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday, November 18. Hooda was part of the T20 World Cup squad and played just a solitary game against South Africa.

With Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya being his picks in the middle order, Jaffer had the option of picking one between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson for the No. 6 role.

Although Samson has done well for the ODI team of late in the finisher's role, Jaffer explained to ESPNCricinfo why it would be unfair on Deepak Hooda to be left out of the playing XI. He said:

"I have picked Hooda because he was in the World Cup squad. Obviously, you want to give preference to the guy who was in the squad and who played just one game. If you pick another team and then he doesn't fit in then it doesn't give out the right message."

Hats off to the team support staff and our beloved fans to back us, support us and love us anywhere we go & play Words would be short to say anything about this hurtful loss but would really appreciate the camaraderie, the competitiveness of our team throughout the campaign.Hats off to the team support staff and our beloved fans to back us, support us and love us anywhere we go & play Words would be short to say anything about this hurtful loss but would really appreciate the camaraderie, the competitiveness of our team throughout the campaign. Hats off to the team support staff and our beloved fans to back us, support us and love us anywhere we go & play❤️ https://t.co/U93wrBAaje

There's no space in the top order for Deepak Hooda: Wasim Jaffer

Another reason Wasim Jaffer gave for picking Hooda over Samson was that the former could also bowl if required. The all-rounder also has a T20I hundred to his name against Ireland, but that came at the top of the order.

Jaffer opined that No. 6 is the only spot available for Hooda as the top five are pretty much settled. On this, the former cricketer stated:

"Hooda can give you overs with the ball as well. He did score a century against Ireland in the top order but then there's no space. No. 4 and No. 5 are sealed by Surya and Hardik. So the only place I see for Hooda is at No. 6."

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

