“It gives me a sense of certainty” - Varun Chakaravarthy cherishes first POTM award in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy took pride in winning the Player of the Match award after their seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20I in Kolkata. The wrist-spinner opined that it gave a sense of certainty, given it was his first in the international arena.

The 33-year-old finished as the pick of the bowlers in the opening T20I to bowl England out for 132 in 20 overs with figures of 4-0-23-3. The wrist-spinner took three massive wickets of Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone to give the hosts an upper hand.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, he stated:

"Feels good. It’s my first player of the match for the country and definitely feels great because it gives me a sense of certainty."

Arshdeep Singh, who also took two wickets, praised his teammate for making the fast bowlers' job easier by ripping out England's middle-order. Arshdeep observed that the 33-year-old has been consistently making inroads since returning to the side.

"Bahut hee shandaar ball daal raha hai Varun kyunki sabse crucial T20 cricket mein rehta hai middle-order ka wicket lena. Kyunki us time pe agar batsmen out na ho toh woh accelerate karte hain aur death mein ball daalna mushkil ho jaata hai. Jabse Varun aaya hai, usne kaafi wicketsliye hain middle overs mein aake aur accha platform diya hai death mein lower-order ke against. Koshish yehi rahegi ki usko bole ki aage bhi aisa hee karta rahe."

(Varun is bowling very well, and dismissing middle-order batters is crucial in T20 cricket because if you don't get them out, they will accelerate later and it becomes difficult to contain them in the death overs. Since the time Varun came back, he has taken plenty of wickets in the middle overs and given a good platform to bowl against the lower-order. I hope he continues the same performances).

With a modest 133 to chase down, India did lose Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. However, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 34-ball 79 finished the chase for India in 12.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.

"He’s been in amazing form for the country" - Varun Chakravarthy on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

The leggie reflected that Arshdeep has earned plenty of credits in the bank, given he won the T20 World Cup for India. He added:

"Look he’s much senior to me and he has won the World Cup for the country. He’s been in amazing form for the country and he’s been picking up wickets regularly. So, I wish he can keep doing that and keep making his family and country proud."

The second T20I between India and England will take place on January 25 in Chennai.

