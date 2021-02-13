It is a good decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has backed the Indian team management's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England.

The former Indian opener feels Bumrah has done a lot of bowling lately and deserves some rest. The Chennai pitch for the second Test could provide very little assistance to pacers. Hence, Gambhir stated it only made sense to give the 27-year-old some much-needed break.

Gautam Gambhir explained that the break will help Jasprit Bumrah remain fresh for the crucial pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Live, Gambhir said:

"I think it is a good decision to rest him. He will be ready to go in the pink-ball Test match. There is nothing for the fast bowlers here and he has bowled a lot of overs in Australia and the first Test match, so I think it was a very good decision from the team management's point of view."

"You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for crucial Test matches" - Gautam Gambhir

"I'm not sure whether Jasprit Bumrah should be Picked for the 2nd Test match. India should preserve him for the Pink Ball Test Match at Motera. Bumrah is an X factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on." - Gautam Gambhir — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 7, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah missed the fourth Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an abdominal strain. Gambhir believes it is highly imperative to manage the workload of the speedster and keep him fresh for important matches.

"You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial Test matches, the pink ball one and the fourth Test and there will be hardly any gap between the two. So, I think it is the right decision," Gambhir stated.

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah, has been one of three changes for Team India in the second Test. The hosts opted to bat first and were 106-3 at Lunch on Day 1.

This is the spin combination India would have gone in with in the first test if Axar Patel had been fit. Siraj is a fine exponent of reverse swing so could be effective and to that extent, the absence of Bumrah might not be as big on this surface. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

India need to win at least two Tests and avoid defeat in the final three matches to make it to the World Test Championship final.