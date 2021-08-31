"It is great to have Woakes and Wood available after the amount of injuries that we have had" - Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root was delighted to welcome Chris Woakes and Mark Wood into the squad for the fourth Test. The hosts now have reliable backup options in case they decide to rest one of Anderson or Robinson as part of workload management.

When asked about his reaction to the addition of Woakes and Wood to the squad at the pre-match media conference on Tuesday, Root said:

"The great thing is to have them fit and available after the amount of injuries that we have, it's only a good thing. I think it's really important that we see how everyone pulls up over the course of the next couple of days through the practice sessions, see where everyone's at, have a look at the wicket, take everything into consideration, and then pick the best eleven players that suit the conditions."

He then continued and backed fellow Yorkshireman Bairstow to do well as a keeper in the absence of Buttler. Jos will miss the Oval Test due to personal leave.

"I think we all know What Johnny is capable of with the gloves, he has done it for a long period in his international career, he's never let anyone down. His record is very good as a wicket-keeper. I am sure he will be really looking forward to this challenge and the opportunity," said Root

Speaking about the replacement of Jos Buttler in the playing XI for the upcoming match, Root said both Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope are in the running for the slot. However, he refrained from giving a direct answer. Root said:

"Dan is coming out of a first-class game and for Ollie it is his home ground. So there is a number of things to consider, two fine players all to be mulled over going into the game."

Every scoring shot from another Joe Root masterclass 🔝#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/q6phflZcC5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2021

"I think it's important to see where everyone's at over the next couple of days physically" - Joe Root

During his conversation with the media, Root also spoke about the workload of his pace bowlers. He revealed that the team management would look closely at the players over the next couple of days and then make a call about resting them or not. On this matter Root said:

"I think it's important to see where everyone's at over the next couple of days physically. It is such a tricky balance as we had to deal with many injuries over this little period and a number of other challenges as well. We are trying to manage the work loads alongside performances in the current climate, the games are coming thick and fast as they do is always going to be tricky."

"You come up from a win like that, the continuity and confidence and trying to replicate the similar performance and balancing that by making sure you don't blow someone out or injure someone is really tricky. We will consider everything when it comes to that selection."

