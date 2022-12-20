"It hasn’t been washed once" - Marnus Labuschagne on his 'irreplaceable' Baggy Green cap

Marnus Labuschagne, the No.1 Test batter in the world, has rated his Baggy Green cap as amongst his most irreplaceable things. The right-handed batter revealed that it hasn't been washed away since the day he got it.

Labuschagne earned his first Test cap when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai in 2018. While the 28-year-old didn't have a productive debut, he rose to become one of the most prolific Test batters after the 2019 Ashes series.

Speaking to The Guardian, Labuschagne stated that he has worn the Baggy Green cap with pride since the first day and that it hasn't been washed even once.

"For me, the one thing in my house that isn’t replaceable is my baggy green," he said. "It is irreplaceable. It’s the one I’ve worn with pride every Test in the most amazing four-year period of my life.

"My baggy green is number 455 and it was presented to me by Mike Hussey on 7 October 2018, when I made my Test debut for Australia against Pakistan in the UAE. Since that day, it hasn’t been washed once. Literally, not once."

"My baggy green represents everything I dreamed of doing as a kid and it’s the culmination of thousands of hours in the nets training to be the best cricketer I can be," Labuschagne added. "It’ll be something I hope to one day hand down through my family."

The 2019 Ashes was indeed the turning point of his Test career, stepping in as Steve Smith's concussion substitute in the second Test. He ended up as the second-highest run-getter for Australia in the series.

Labuschagne's current average of 59.94 is amongst the highest in the red-ball format.

"It's been around the world with me" - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne with the Ashes urn. (Image Credits: Getty)

The star batter also recalled when the Australian team retained the Ashes urn in 2019. The Aussies were leading the series 2-1 after the fourth Test but the hosts bounced back in style in the fifth fixture to end the series on level terms.

"It’s been around the world with me from Dubai to England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and all across Australia," the South African-born batter said. "Soaked into the scratchy green wool is hundreds and hundreds (probably thousands, if I’m honest) of hours of sweat, tears, sunscreen, change room celebrations and camaraderie.

"It’s been in my hand while I’ve stood, shoulder to shoulder with my mates, belting out the Aussie national anthem and it’s been wedged on my head when we’ve sung the team song after retaining the Ashes in England in 2019."

Labuschagne is currently gearing up for the second Test against South Africa, starting on December 26, in Melbourne.

