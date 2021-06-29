“It is heavier than you think!” – Kane Williamson on lifting ICC Test Mace for the first time

Kane Williamson reacted to lifting the ICC Test Mace for the first time after New Zealand were crowned the inaugural World Test Championship winners in Southampton. The Kiwi skipper admitted the trophy was heavier than he expected.

The ICC Test Mace has historically been given to the top-ranked Test team in international cricket. However, ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship Final, it was decided that the winner would receive the coveted trophy.

Speaking to the media after lifting the trophy, Kane Williamson was asked to share his thoughts on lifting the ICC Test Mace for the first time.

“I mean we’ve never been able to hold it before so it was a different feeling. It is heavier than you think. We didn’t know it was real till we got our hands on it!” Williamson claimed.

Kane Williamson also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Ross Taylor and BJ Watling, one of the most experienced guys in the New Zealand Test squad.

After suffering numerous knockout heartbreaks over the years, Kane Williamson was pleased to see the side’s veterans enjoy the momentous win.

“There’s a real mixture in the side of newer players and experienced players. You got guys like Ross (Taylor) who is clearly our most experienced. He has been there for so many years and achieving it like this after all the hard work from everybody, the likes of your Ross Taylors and BJ Watlings. These guys have given so much to our game. It is pretty satisfying that they will reflect on this as perhaps one of the greatest moments in their career,” Williamson said.

Kane Williamson stays back as ICC Test Mace reaches home

The New Zealand squad has reached home and will now serve a 14-day quarantine in Auckland. BJ Watling has been tasked with taking care of the trophy while in quarantine.

However, Kane Williamson did not travel with the rest of the squad, with the 30-year-old staying back in England as he will take part in the inaugural edition of The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix next month.

