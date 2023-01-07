"It was an interesting story I’ll be able to tell the grandkids" - Matt Renshaw on testing positive for COVID-19 before Sydney Test

Young Australian batter Matt Renshaw has opened up on his much-awaited return to the Test team, one mired by him contracting COVID-19. The southpaw recalled feeling quite low at that stage and thought he wouldn't be able to play any role in the Sydney Test.

Alongside left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, the selectors recalled Renshaw for the third and final Test against South Africa. Despite feeling unwell before the game and ultimately testing positive for the virus, the 26-year-old was included in the playing XI.

However, he stayed isolated from the rest of the squad, including standing separately during the national anthem and sitting near the team dugout.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Renshaw said it felt weird for a couple of days doing minimal tasks by staying separately. The youngster admitted that the pressure of a Test match added to the tension, but suggested feeling relieved after spending some time at the crease. He explained:

"It was a weird two days before you bat, to not spend time with anyone, sit on your own in your own dressing room. It was an interesting story I’ll be able to tell the grandkids. When I first got in there, I just dumped everything. I was pretty low at the point, thought I wouldn’t be able to do anything. A couple of crosswords, and a couple of sudokus, a lot of game of patience."

"I’m not great by myself at the best of times, and then when you add the nerves of a Test match in that room, it was quite tough. Got a decent cheer when I walked out there, and just tried to enjoy it. You don’t know when your last Test match is. It’s been five and a half years since my last one, so I just try to enjoy the moment."

The Yorkshire-born batter walked out to bat on Day 3 of the Test but batted 11 balls to score five runs. While the day was completely washed out, two more sessions suffered the same fate on Day 4, with Pat Cummins choosing to declare immediately at 475-4.

"It was a pretty special day for me" - Matt Renshaw on scoring 184 against Pakistan

Matt Renshaw. (Image Credits: Getty)

Renshaw also recalled how he was in the form of his life in the summer of 2016, headlined by his highest Test score of 184 against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He added:

"It was a pretty special day for me, I still like watching it. It’s a great memory for me. That was probably when I was at the best form of my life, at the time, but I feel like my game’s expanded so much more since then.

"Covid came at a decent time for me. I had just taken a break from cricket, had to really work out what I wanted to do with my life. I wanted to try and prove myself and prove that I could get back there."

ICC @ICC Maiden Test 100! What a moment for Matt Renshaw - congratulations! #AusvPak Maiden Test 100! What a moment for Matt Renshaw - congratulations! #AusvPak https://t.co/T2PYxFuO3J

The youngster remains in the frame for Australia's four-match Test tour of India next month.

