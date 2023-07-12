"It is just amazing that to be able to come back here after 12 years, having played more than 100 Test matches" - Virat Kohli

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude after returning to the Caribbean, where his Test journey began. The former skipper made his debut in 2011 at Sabina Park and was also involved in the first-ever Test hosted by Windsor Park in Dominica.

The then-21-year-old had scored 30 runs in his only innings in the drawn Test and now returns to the same venue 12 years later as one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. The upcoming 2023 series marks his fourth red-ball tour to the Caribbean, having also played in 2016 and 2019.

Virat Kohli admitted that he could never have imagined that he would return to Dominica as an accomplished player on his first visit back in 2011.

In a video released by BCCI, Kohli said:

"When we went into the dressing room, when we went to practice, I kind of remembered my first series here as a Test player. This is the country where it all started, I mean the Caribbean, and it is just amazing that to be able to come back here after 12 years, having played more than 100 Test matches, I would have never imagined anything like this."

Another member from the 2011 tour was Rahul Dravid, who is the current Team India head coach. The duo were briefly teammates until the legendary batter announced his retirement.

Further stating that life has come full circle in terms of his and Dravid's changed roles after 12 years, Kohli continued:

"It is quite amazing, I told Rahul bhai yesterday as well, I said you would never have imagined that 12 years later we will be coming back to the same venue and you will be the head coach and I would have played more than 100 games, no one would have guessed that one."

He added:

"I'm just blessed that we are the only two members from the last trip. Still here in different capacities, it's like life has come full circle and the journey has been quite amazing."

"You could see that he was going to be around for a while" - Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli's journey from his debut in West Indies 12 years ago

Rahul Dravid was among the group of players who witnessed Virat Kohli make his Test debut in the West Indies. The Delhi-born batter could only score four runs before being dismissed to Fidel Edwards.

Kohli did not have the best of series' after managing only 76 runs across the three Tests. His career took off with a century at Adelaide against Australia in 2012, which was also Rahul Dravid's final Test.

The Team India head coach spoke about Kohli being a special talent from the get-go.

"I remember Virat's first Test series, he was just a young kid doing well in ODI cricket and finding his feet a little bit in Test cricket. But, you could see that there was some special talent out there and you could see that he was going to be around for a while. How long you can never say, so I think he can be very proud of his journey," Dravid said.

Correcting himself after calling Kohli a veteran and jokingly stating that he is still only a senior player, Dravid continued:

"I certainly never thought that I would coach him and come here 10 years later, but it is nice. It is nice to have seen the journey, and see him grow from being a young player on that trip to now being a senior veteran. I should not call him a veteran, just a senior player on the trip. It has been great for me to see that journey."

The first Test between India and West Indies will commence from July 12 onwards. The series will kickstart the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle for both sides.

