Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his cheeky wicket celebration during the 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi that resembled English footballer Marcus Rashford's. The right-arm speedster stated that he recalled the footballer doing it, but didn't intend to make it viral.

The celebration occurred after the new-ball bowler dismissed Afghan opening batter Ibrahim Zadran, who edged one to KL Rahul behind the stumps. Immediately, he pointed a finger to his brain as if to convey how he plotted that dismissal.

On the celebration style, the tearaway pacer told ICC:

"I had no intentions of making it viral or spreading it everywhere. It just came to my mind. I'd seen Rashford do it as well."

The Ahmedabad-born speedster was also the pick of the bowlers in that match, finishing with figures of 10-0-39-4. Later, Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing as the hosts chased down 273 with eight wickets and 90 balls to spare.

"I like to read the wickets and try a lot of options" - Jasprit Bumrah on his match-winning spell against Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed the Player of the Match award after India beat Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, reflected that they planned to bowl hard lengths as the wicket was slow. He elaborated:

"It felt good. You get to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We knew the wicket was on the slower side so the hard lengths were the way. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batters. Just the awareness helps. When I was young I used to ask a lot of questions, so that has helped me develop a lot of knowledge. I like to read the wickets and try a lot of options."

With the seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, the Men in Blue are now at the top of the table.