"It just creates internal pressure" - Australian legend's huge take after Sai Sudharsan's poor dismissal on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:59 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Sai Sudharsan succumbed to the pressure in the second innings of the Manchester Test [Credit: Getty]

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting defended Sai Sudharsan despite his first-ball duck on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. With Team India in dire straits, having conceded a 311-run first innings lead, the southpaw walked into bat in the first over at 0/1.

Ad

However, an indecisive poke outside the off-stump saw Sai walking back to the pavilion for a golden duck. The youngster debuted in Tests in the series opener at Leeds but was left out for the next two games.

He returned to the side in the ongoing fourth Test and scored a vital 151-ball 61 in the first innings before the second innings failure.

Talking about Sai's dismissal and India's struggles with finding a consistent No. 3, Ponting said on Sky Sports (6:29):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It just creates internal pressure, the pressure a youngster doesn't need or someone coming in doesn't need looking over their shoulders on if they will get another opportunity. That's why I was really surprised that they made the call on Sudarshan for the first Test and then went away from him and then went straight back to him."
Ad
"For a young bloke, you want that bit of reassurance from your captain and your coaches - We are picking you now and we are going to give you a decent run at it and see how you go. I've got no doubt that Sudarshan is going to be good enough," he added.

Ponting urged the Indian management to back Sai, just as England have done with Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, despite their inconsistencies.

Ad
"They've got to show the faith in him, a lot like Brendon (McCullum) and Ben (Stokes) have done with a lot of the batters in their side - Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley. If you trust them, then you keep backing them that they are going to play these big match-winning innings for you at some stage," said Ponting.
Ad

The 23-year-old from Chennai has scored only 91 runs in four innings in this series at No. 3, with an average of 22.75.

"Anyone can get out in that situation" - Stuart Broad on India's first-over dismissals

Ad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes India losing two wickets in the first over of their second innings stemmed from the situation of the game. The visitors had to start their second innings at the stroke of lunch on the fourth day after almost two days on the field as the hosts plundered 669.

Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket in the fourth ball of the innings, followed by Sai in the very next delivery, leaving India 0/2 in the first over.

Ad
"Anyone can get out in that situation but you saw Jaiswal second ball have a big cut at one, missed it, stepped away, shook his legs and said 'Come on, come on' but got into an awkward position, looking square through the leg side and nicked it to slip," said Broad (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

"But then Sudarsan, that was just all tiredness - mental tiredness and mental fatigue. That's why No. 3 is the hardest position to bat in Test cricket. ou see around the world at the moment, there aren't many No. 3's really settled and consistently producing as there were back in the day because you need experience and the ability to deal with any scenario."

Despite the two early setbacks, India recovered with an unbeaten 174-run partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and the in-form KL Rahul. They finished Day 4 on 174/2, trailing England by 137 runs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications