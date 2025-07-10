“It just happens with me, man” - Rishabh Pant explains reason behind losing his bat ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant admitted that there is no concrete reason as to why his bat slips away from his grip while he tries to slog the ball across formats in cricket. The southpaw lost his bat twice during the second innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, one of which led to his dismissal as well.

Rishabh Pant is often known to lose control of his bat while playing his array of expansive shots. A lot of times, it does not prove to be detrimental, but on select occasions, like the most recent one, he fails to get enough power behind the shot, leading to his dismissal.

Ahead of Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's, his former teammate Dinesh Karthik asked Pant the reason why he loses the bat so often while batting.

"For me, personally, I don't think about that. At the same time, when I am in the moment, it just happens with me, man. Moment happens, everything happens, I am not too focused on thinking how is it happening? It is just about letting it flow," Pant said on Sky Sports.

Karthik also asked about the flamboyant batter's thought process while batting, especially when he is new to the wicket and has to determine whether to play defensively or launch an attack straightaway.

"Generally, when I am sitting out, I watch a few balls, make a generalized plan, and then see how the wicket is playing and all. While sitting outside, you know how the bowlers are bowling, how they are planning, and once you get a hold of that sitting outside, then obviously, playing out a few balls, get a feel out of the wicket, and then make a basic plan to work it around," he added.

Rishabh Pant's knocks at Edgbaston were contrasting in nature. In the first innings, he scored a 42-ball 25, before holing out to Zak Crawley in the deep off Shoaib Bashir's bowling. Whereas, in the second innings, he slammed a stunning 58-ball 65, helping India stretch the lead.

Rishabh Pant has had a series to remember so far in England with the bat

Apart from his recent fifty in the second Test, the Indian vice-captain scored twin hundreds in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Although the knocks came in a losing cause, it stretched his stunning record in England.

The wicket-keeper is currently on the field on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for the third time in the series, and opted to bat first. At the time of writing, England are placed at 9-0 after three overs in the first innings.

