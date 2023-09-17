"It would just help SKY's muscle memory"- S Sreesanth gives Suryakumar Yadav key advice inspired by Sachin Tendulkar

Suryakumar Yadav's ODI form is once again under the scanner after his underwhelming knock of 26(34) against Bangladesh in India's Asia Cup Super Fours game on Friday, September 15.

There has been a lot of talk about whether the Men in Blue need to leave SKY out of their World Cup plans. However, former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is confident about the right-hander coming good when the team needs him in the World Cup.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, here's what Sreesanth had to say about the advice he would share with Suryakumar Yadav:

"He can probably increase his time in the nets as well. Sachin Paaji used to bat 1-2 hours in the nets. It would just help SKY's muscle memory in staying longer at the crease. I am confident he will come good and play a massive role for India in the World Cup."

He further added:

"I would request SKY to play his natural game even in ODI cricket. If your instincts back you to play explosive shots, then do it."

Piyush Chawla on Suryakumar Yadav's woes

World Cup-winning leg-spinner Piyush Chawla had also opened up on Suryakumar Yadav's failure against Bangladesh. Speaking to Star Sports after the game, Chawla explained how playing only the sweep shot proved to be SKY's undoing.

He said:

"This pitch was slightly different because there was some spin and bounce, and the pace at which they were bowling, even when he was playing the sweep, he was getting just one run. So I feel Surya took such a big risk for just one run."

Chawla further added:

"Although it is his favorite shot, it becomes a double-edged sword at times that you get out to the shot you score a lot of runs with. The situation was slightly different today, he plays well straight down the ground, so he could have done that, but he has a lot of confidence in the sweep."

With the deadline to make changes to the World Cup squad being September 28, it will be interesting to see if the team management remains patient with SKY.