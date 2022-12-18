"It was just a matter of time before things subsided" - Dinesh Karthik on India quickly wrapping up first Test against Bangladesh on day five

Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that it was only a matter of time before it was curtains for Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram. Karthik said that the Indian bowlers were only a wicket away from bowling the hosts out.

Bangladesh faced a seemingly insurmountable task when they came out to bat on day five, needing to bat out the day or score the remaining 241 runs with only four wickets in hand. While captain Shakib al Hasan struck some lusty blows, India wrapped up the game in the first session to win by 188 runs.

BCCI @BCCI



put on an impressive show to win the first



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST WHAT. A. WIN! #TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runsScorecard WHAT. A. WIN! 👏👏#TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runs 🙌🙌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST https://t.co/Xw9jFgtsnm

Speaking at Cricbuzz Chatter, Karthik noted how Shakib lived dangerously and that it was only a matter of time before Bangladesh would get all out. The Tamil Nadu-born player said:

"There will be a very minute part where they don't believe they can pick up a wicket in a partnership that will happen, which could put them under some pressure towards the second session. But there is also a large part of the mind that would be saying, 'let's get that one wicket and the other three we can roll over much more quickly'."

Karthik continued:

"Hence, that thought will be at the forefront of the bowlers walking in today, and that's exactly what happened when Mehidy got out. Shakib tried for many shots and getting out, and it was just a matter of time before things subsided and India rolled Bangladesh. We spoke about it yesterday, as the last three aren't that renowned batsmen, and that's how it panned out."

Unlike in their first innings, where Bangladesh folded for 150, the hosts displayed an improved performance in their second essay, surviving for over 100 overs, led by Zakir Khan's hundred. However, that was not enough to prevent a defeat.

"This is another example that you got to fight and earn your victory" - Dinesh Karthik

Zakir Khan scored a valiant hundred. (Credits: Twitter)

Karthik also said it was a perfect game for India, as it provided their bowlers much-required practice and that Bangladesh made the tourists earn their victory. He added:

"Obviously, we wanted it to happen yesterday, but I think taking the game to the fifth day and winning it convincingly is more important. I think all the bowlers got enough opportunities, and the fast bowlers had their crack as well. Overall, they were pushed much more in the second innings, and Bangladesh batted way better."

Karthik continued:

"It was good to see India coming out and showing what they can do on a slow wicket, creating opportunities. A very convincing win, but nothing comes easy in Test cricket. This is another example that you got to fight and earn your victory, and that is exactly what India did today."

Mohammad Isam @Isam84



#BANvIND Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladeshi to score a Test century on debut. Second against India, and first as an opener. Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladeshi to score a Test century on debut. Second against India, and first as an opener. #BANvIND https://t.co/F09KGAMCSa

The second and final Test starts on December 22 in Mirpur.

