"It was just pathetic umpiring" - Harmanpreet Kaur goes into all-out attack after tied 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur went on an all-out attack against the umpiring in her side's thrilling tied match with Bangladesh in the third ODI in Mirpur on Saturday. Muhammad Kamruzzman and Tanvir Ahmed officiated the match on the ground with Moniruzzaman as the third umpire and Akhtar Ahmad as the referee.

Kaur, who hit the stumps with her bat in anger after being adjudged lbw in the match, called the officiating "pathetic". She said India will prepare for the umpiring as well before touring Bangladesh the next time.

"Apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring we had here, we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said in the post-match ceremony. "Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring..."

The Bangladeshi presenter at the ceremony tried to change the subject and called it "part and parcel of the game" but Harmanpreet circled back to it in reply to his next question.

"Bangladesh batted very well, took singles and doubles and we leaked a few runs. But as I mentioned, it was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions," she said.

At the end of the presentation, she also said that her team was hoping that Bangladesh presenters would invite Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, who was present at the match, to the ceremony.

Which decisions went against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.'s way?

Chasing 226, three decisions went against India in the tense second innings. Yastika Bhatia was given out lbw for 5 (7) against Sultana Khan and the Indian left the crease angrily after giving the umpire a stare. The ball hit her pads a tad high but it was a 50-50 call.

Harmanpreet was batting well for her 14 (21) but was caught sweeping in front by Nahida Akhter. She showed her bat to the umpire immediately, signaling that she edged it but his finger was half-raised by then.

She smacked the stumps in anger, exchanged a few words with the umpire, and gave a livid thumbs-up to the crowd while walking back. The skipper will be certainly fined and would be lucky to escape a ban.

India collapsed soon after her wicket, losing a commanding position after a big second wicket-partnership to reach a stage where they needed three runs off the last over with just one wicket in hand.

That's when the final controversial decision came. On the third ball, with the scores leveled, India's No. 11, Meghna Singh, slashed at the widish yorker and the Bangladesh players started celebrating for caught behind. Meghna and Jemimah Rodrigues were convinced she had not edged it but had to walk back.

With no DRS and poor broadcast coverage, there was no way to determine whether the right calls were made or not. There was no Super Over either and the series was announced as tied.