"It should be left to the curator to produce a pitch" - Ian Chappell asks Indian players to focus on cricket 

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell lambasted the Indian players and administrators for their involvement in the preparations of the pitch for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Chappell's remarks came following India's nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday (March 3).

So far, all three Test matches of the series have been wrapped inside three days and eyebrows have been raised around preparing rank turners. Former players from both countries have questioned the need for extreme turning pitches in India.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted in his post-match press conference that it was the host team's call to play on such pitches. Former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar stated it was a mockery of Test cricket and cautioned that fans will lose interest in the traditional format, as reported by news agency PTI

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



India's request for a pitch that would spin sharply from day one didn't go according to plan for the home side in Indore

cricket.com.au/news/indore-pi… "It was our call to play on such pitches."India's request for a pitch that would spin sharply from day one didn't go according to plan for the home side in Indore #INDvAUS "It was our call to play on such pitches."India's request for a pitch that would spin sharply from day one didn't go according to plan for the home side in Indore #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/indore-pi…

Asking the Indian players, coaching staff and administrators to allow the pitch curator to prepare the pitch on his terms, Ian Chappell told ESPNcricinfo:

"It should be left to the curator to produce a pitch that he thinks is a good one and then let the players play on it. I have no sympathy for India if they have been asking for surfaces. If they are going to ask for the next Test (in Ahmedabad)."

Chappell recalled India's glorious Test series win in Australia on successive occasions in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said:

"The Indians need to just shut up and get on with the cricket. Have the players once again forgotten that they won in Australia with good all-round cricket?"

"India thinks this Australian side as another England side" - Ian Chappell

In the third Test of the Border-Gavasker Trophy in Indore, India were bowled out for 109 and 163 in their first and second innings, respectively. Australia took 18.5 overs on the morning of Day 3 to chase the minuscule target of 76 runs.

Ian Chappell has stated that India misunderstood the current Australian team to be of the same equation as Joe Root-led England, who toured in 2021 and lost the series 3-1 despite winning the first Test in Chennai.

The former Australian player said:

"I think the other thing that India are fallen for is that they are thinking of this Australian side as another England side whenever they were there a couple of years ago under Joe Root.

He added:

"That is the worst I have ever seen spin bowling played (about England in 2021). And the Australians, at least give them credit for not playing well in the first two but they have adjusted the way they have played. Also, their (Australia) bowlers have bowled well in getting India out for a low score."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Our Aussie men's Test team is on the board in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy after a terrific nine-wicket win against India Victory in Indore!Our Aussie men's Test team is on the board in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy after a terrific nine-wicket win against India Victory in Indore! Our Aussie men's Test team is on the board in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy after a terrific nine-wicket win against India 🇦🇺 https://t.co/NUTNRPe1Df

Australia became the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final after the result in Indore. Meanwhile, India will have the opportunity to join their rivals in the WTC final if they win the fourth Test, which is set to be held in Ahmedabad.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes