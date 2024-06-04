"It was like a South African pitch" - Irfan Pathan lauds Anrich Nortje's spell in South Africa's 2024 T20 World Cup win vs Sri Lanka

Irfan Pathan has lauded Anrich Nortje for making the most of helpful bowling conditions in South Africa's 2024 T20 World Cup win against Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 4/7 in four overs.

South Africa bundled Sri Lanka out for 77 after Wanindu Hasaranga opted to bat first in New York on Monday, June 3. Aiden Markram and company then chased the target down with six wickets and 22 deliveries to spare in the opening Group D game.

Reviewing the match on Star Sports, Pathan praised Nortje for making an incredible comeback in home-like conditions.

"It was incredible. If you have to come back in form, do it like Nortje. He got conditions as though he was playing at home. It was like a South African pitch, which had everything - pace, bounce, grass and movement," he said.

Trending

The former India all-rounder noted that the other Proteas bowlers helped Nortje's cause.

"It's an open ground, so Nortje enjoyed a lot, and the other bowlers also helped him. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen had bowled, and when Nortje came to bowl, the Sri Lankan batters were under pressure. Nortje made the most of that pressure and the conditions," Pathan observed.

Sri Lanka were 30/1 after seven overs when Nortje was introduced into the attack. The speedster dismissed Kamindu Mendis in his first over to make a bright start.

"Anrich Nortje coming in form was extremely necessary for South Africa" - Irfan Pathan

Anrich Nortje had an indiferent IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan believes Anrich Nortje regaining his form is great news for South Africa.

"Anrich Nortje coming in form was extremely necessary for South Africa. The reason for that is he can bowl good yorkers. If you focus on all the bowlers in this bowling unit, I feel Nortje is the best bowler of yorkers in terms of his bowling action. So if he comes in form, when it is required to bowl in difficult situations, Nortje can raise his hand," he reasoned.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the pacer's performance would have put the Proteas' selection conundrums to rest.

"When South Africa picked Nortje for the World Cup, it was in their mind whether Nortje or Coetzee would play. They also have Nandre Burger in the reserves. If God forbid something happens, he too can raise his hand. So Nortje coming in form in the first game itself is extremely positive news for the South African bowling unit," Pathan explained.

Apart from Kamindu Mendis, Nortje got rid of Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews. Kagiso Rabada (2/21), Keshav Maharaj (2/22) and Ottneil Baartman (1/9) were South Africa's other successful bowlers, with Nuwan Thushara getting run out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback