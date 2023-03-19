"It could be a little overconfidence" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's dismissal in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

Sunil Gavaskar reckons overconfidence might have contributed to Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI between India and Australia.

Kohli top-scored with a 35-ball 31 as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 117 after being asked to bat first in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. Aussie openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head then chased down the target in just 11 overs without getting separated to help their team draw parity in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his thoughts on Virat Kohli's dismissal as he was looking good in the middle before that, to which he responded:

"It could be a lapse in concentration and it could be a little overconfidence as well because Nathan Ellis came as the fifth (actually fourth) bowler."

The former Indian skipper feels the modern batting great might have taken it easy against Nathan Ellis after successfully negotiating the spells of Mitchell Starc and Co. He elaborated:

"When you have faced the main bowlers successfully and don't get out to them, your confidence also increases slightly. You will also have to say that if the ball had hit the outside part of his pad, he would have been not out, but because it hit him on the inside part of the pad, he was out."

Kohli was the sixth Indian batter to be dismissed in the first innings. Starc had rocked the hosts' batting lineup before that, accounting for the dismissals of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

"I feel he premeditated a little" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli looked largely untroubled during his stay in the middle.

Sanjay Bangar, meanwhile, opined that premeditation might have led to Virat Kohli's dismissal, explaining:

"I feel he premeditated a little. These days, because Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is are happening in parallel, the batters get into the habit of premeditating a lot. It comes inherently. I feel he was looking for a shorter length on that delivery. He was not expecting a full delivery."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach added that the franchise's former skipper was probably expecting a shorter delivery. Bangar further added that Kohli might have pre-planned to tuck the ball away for a single, saying:

"He had probably made up his mind beforehand itself that it would be short and he would tap it towards the leg side and take a run and he made a mistake in that. So it is better if you don't premeditate in such conditions. A neutral mindset is the best mindset."

Kohli hit four boundaries during his 35-ball innings. He played across the line to a full delivery from Ellis, only to miss the ball and fall leg before wicket.

