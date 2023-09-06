"It was a massive mistake" - Piyush Chawla on Afghanistan narrowly missing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 berth

Piyush Chawla believes a grave error cost Afghanistan a place in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka were restricted to 291/8 after opting to bat first in the final Group B game in Lahore on Tuesday, September 5. Afghanistan needed to achieve the 292-run target in 37.1 overs to qualify for the Super Four. However, they were bowled out for 289 to lose the game by two runs and get knocked out of the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chawla was asked about his thoughts on Afghanistan's harrowing loss, to which he responded:

"The way the game was going, we had assumed that Afghanistan would only qualify. However, when they lost Mujeeb Ur Rahman's wicket and then when Fazalhaq Farooqi came, he didn't even try to take a single."

The leg-spinner added:

"He came and just blocked. Probably no one informed him that he had to go and take a single. If Rashid Khan had hit a four off the next ball, the equation would have been in your favor but we didn't get to see that. So somewhere or the other, it was a massive mistake."

Afghanistan lost Mujeeb Ur Rahman's wicket off the first ball of the 38th over when they required three runs off that delivery to make it through to the Super Four stage. However, they could have still qualified if they had scored either 294 runs in 37.3 overs or 295 runs in 37.4 overs but they weren't aware of that equation.

"I feel the sheet didn't reach them at all" - Piyush Chawla on the possible qualification scenarios

Afghanistan will rue a missed opportunity. [P/C: AP]

Piyush Chawla pointed out that the batters in the middle weren't made aware of the equation. He stated:

"You could see the emotions, the entire Afghanistan team will be disappointed. I feel the sheet didn't reach them at all because in such a situation the reserve player runs in after every ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that there couldn't have been any complaints had a reserve player run onto the pitch to explain the possible scenarios. He observed:

"No one says anything in such a scenario because everyone knows the sort of match it is and that the stakes are high as you will qualify for the Super Four stage but we didn't see anything like that here and then they were left disappointed."

That said, Chawla believes that Afghanistan proved that they are the most improved team in the last few years. He added that although Sri Lanka might have won the match, Afghanistan were the real winners for him.

Poll : Are Afghanistan's coaching staff to be blamed for their failure to reach the Super 4 stage? Yes No 0 votes