"It doesn't mean he will surpass Sachin paaji in 2 years" - Aakash Chopra on Joe Root after century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Joe Root has been in prolific form in the last few years. However, he opined that the England batter need not necessarily bridge the run gap between him and Sachin Tendulkar in the next two years just because he has taken that long to score as many runs during his current run of form.

Root scored 150 runs off 248 deliveries as England ended Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the fourth Test against India at 544/7 in their first innings. The hosts enjoy a 186-run lead, having dismissed India for 358 on Day 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Root's recent run-scoring spree doesn't imply that he will surpass Tendulkar in the next two years.

"I was reading this wonderful tweet from Ben Jones. Root needs 2539 runs to go past Sachin paaji. Just to put things in perspective, he has scored 2539 in the last two years. He has scored more than 2500 runs since February 2023," Chopra said (4:05).

"If it continues like this, it's a two-year thing, but it doesn't work like that. It's the story of life that you feel things will continue as is, but nothing remains constant. You lose form or get injured at times. It's a good reference point, but it doesn't mean he will surpass Sachin paaji in two years," he added.

Joe Root (13409) surpassed Ricky Ponting (13378), Jacques Kallis (13289) and Rahul Dravid (13288) to become the second-highest run-scorer in Tests during his 150-run knock. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 15921 runs in his 200-Test career.

"There is no doubt about who the best Test batter is currently" - Aakash Chopra lauds Joe Root's century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Joe Root struck 14 fours during his 150-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Joe Root is undoubtedly the world's best Test batter at the moment.

"The guy is different. He downs our spirits. He makes our plans go messy. He is a brilliant player. There is no doubt about who the best Test batter is currently. Everyone will say in one voice that it's Joe Root," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Root for the attributes he showcased during his 150-run knock.

"When he was batting today (Friday), there was assurance, surety, a slight dominance, and calmness. He plays properly. He defends, opens the face of the bat to get fours, plays sweeps in between, and finds gaps on the leg side off the back foot. He is brilliant. He is temperamentally right up there," Chopra elaborated.

Joe Root stitched a 144-run third-wicket partnership with Ollie Pope (71 off 128). He then added 142 runs for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes (77* off 134), who retired hurt due to a leg injury, but walked out to bat again at the fall of the seventh wicket.

