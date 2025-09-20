  • home icon
  "It might not be the best knock of Sanju Samson" - Former India cricketer's massive statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

“It might not be the best knock of Sanju Samson” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:56 IST
India v Oman - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Sanju Samson played a mature innings to bail India out of early trouble against Oman [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth praised Sanju Samson for his responsible knock in the side's final Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. While acknowledging that the 45-ball 56 may not have been Samson's finest innings, Srikkanth still maintained that the knock was vital, given the situation of the contest.

The stylish right-hander walked into bat after India lost Shubman Gill in the second over with only six runs on the board. Samson had not batted in India's first two games of the tournament against the UAE and Pakistan.

Yet, he battled hard to resurrect the Indian innings from the early wicket and eventually propel them to a formidable total of 188/8 in 20 overs.

Talking about the wicketkeeper-batter on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (3:42):

"I am happy for Sanju Samson. After not getting an opportunity in the last two matches, he batted up the order. It might not be the best knock of Sanju Samson but if you look at the situation when he walked in, he batted responsibly. Yes, his strike rate wasn't deadly and while it wasn't his best, it was a very important knock from the team's point of view. He was involved in three good partnerships with Abhishek, Tilak and Axar, which is why we got to 188."
He added:

"Without his knock, India may have lost the match, having seen how the rest of the match went. So, in a way, it was a very crucial knock by Sanju. Without it, we may have got only 160 odd. What I liked about his knock was the fact that he took his time to settle down. We needed somebody to stay there in the middle. He did a very sensible thing by holding one end up and enabling the others to go big."
Thanks to Samson's Player of the Match performance, India completed a 21-run win to make it a hat-trick of victories to complete the Group stages of the Asia Cup.

"The only way is dropping Dube, which they won't do" - Kris Srikkanth on Arshdeep Singh's place in the side

Kris Srikkanth believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will continue to be out of India's playing XI for the rest of the Asia Cup despite his inclusion against Oman. Arshdeep missed the first two matches of the tournament but played the inconsequential Oman outing.

He picked up a lone wicket, making him India's first bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets.

Talking about Arshdeep's place in the side for the upcoming games, Srikkanth said (via the source mentioned above):

"But who can you drop to get Arshdeep in? The only way is dropping Dube, which they won't do. Though, he didn't bowl against Pakistan. Ofcourse against Pakistan, whoever plays or bowls, we'll win. Even if our producer plays in the side, India will win."

The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in their first Super Four clash at Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
