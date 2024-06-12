"It was in our minds to win before 14 overs" - Babar Azam rues difficult pitch during PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that the difficult New York pitch hampered their aspirations of boosting the net run rate to remain in contention for a spot in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green took 17.3 overs to chase down the 107-run target set by Canada on Tuesday, June 11.

Winning by 15 balls to spare did improve Pakistan's net run rate a bit after two close defeats to the USA and India earlier in the tournament. However, their net run rate of +0.191 is still short of the USA's +0.626. The co-hosts' dominant win over Canada played a huge role in the boost.

The net run rate will only come into the picture if Pakistan win their last group stage match against Ireland, and the USA lose their remaining matches against India and Ireland. The aforementioned scenario will leave both teams level on four points, leaving the net run rate to be the deciding factor.

“Good for us, we need this win. We started well with the bowling, in the first six overs we know we had to be up to the mark. It was in our mind (to get over USA’s net run rate), to win before 14 overs but the pitch made it difficult," Babar Azam said during the post-match presentation

Earlier, the Pakistani bowlers put in a spirited display to restrict Canada to 106 runs. All four pacers were among the wickets while Imad Wasim also chipped in with a tight spell.

Babar Azam scored a run-a-ball 33 during the run chase

Babar Azam came to bat at No. 3 as opening batter Saim Ayub was brought into the side in place of Iftikhar Ahmed. The skipper was at the crease in the fifth over and forged a 63-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan for the second wicket to set the game up for Pakistan.

Babar was dismissed for 33 runs in the 15th over after edging one to the wicketkeeper. He was left livid after his dismissal as he slammed his bat before starting the walk to the pavilion.

Pakistan's last group-stage encounter against Ireland is scheduled to take place in Florida on Sunday, June 16.

