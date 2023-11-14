"It is too much of a stress" - Aakash Chopra on whether KL Rahul should be seen as a regular wicketkeeper for India in Tests

Aakash Chopra doesn't want KL Rahul to play as a wicketkeeper-batter for India in Tests despite his excellent performances in the dual role in the 2023 World Cup.

Rahul has amassed 347 runs at an excellent average of 69.40 in eight innings in the ongoing World Cup. He has also accounted for 12 dismissals (11 catches and a stumping) behind the wickets.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Rahul should be seen as a regular wicketkeeper for India in Tests. He replied in the negative, reasoning (0:55):

"I would say you shouldn't. There is no doubt that he is keeping well but it is too much of a stress. He is a proper batter. I can understand where you are coming from because Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are opening."

However, the former India opener acknowledged that the Karnataka player does not have an assured place as a batter in the Test XI. He observed:

"Shubman Gill has actually dropped to No. 3 and Yashasvi Jaiswal came to open. Virat Kohli will come at No. 4. Will (Cheteshwar) Pujara come into the mix and where will KL Rahul play? That's a question."

Rahul missed the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a thigh injury. While Shubman Gill opened with Rohit Sharma in the WTC final, Yashasvi Jaiswal partnered the Indian skipper at the top of the order against the Windies.

"Play him as a batter" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's place in Tests

KL Rahul has had mixed returns in Test cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul merits a place as a pure batter in India's Test side. He said (1:25):

"There has been a lot of scrutiny on KL Rahul's place in Tests as well, and I also feel it's slightly unnecessary. It was uncalled for but it has happened. However, I will say no, play him as a batter. He is a damn good batter."

While highlighting the stylish batter's impressive record across formats, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that he deserves accolades for his performances in the World Cup. He elaborated:

"There are only six or seven Indian players who have hit a century in every format and KL Rahul is one of them. The way he has performed in the World Cup, if we still don't appreciate him, we are not doing justice - we don't know our cricket well and we become people who drive an agenda."

Rahul has aggregated 2642 runs at a below-par average of 33.44 in 47 Tests. He had an impressive 2021, amassing 461 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.10, but has averaged a paltry 15.91 in his last 11 knocks.

