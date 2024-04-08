"It could have a negative effect if they get dismissed early" - Brian Lara opposes idea of Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma opening pair in 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indian legend Brian Lara feels Team India shouldn't open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Despite being two of India's most accomplished white-ball batters, Rohit and Kohli did not play T20Is from the 2022 World Cup until the recent home series against Afghanistan. While the duo have opened only once for India in T20Is, they shared a 94-run partnership off 54 deliveries in the series decider against England in 2021.

Speaking on Star Sports, Lara feels one of the two should open with a younger batter, while the other holds up the middle order.

"So, for me, they are great players (Rohit and Virat), I think though that you should have some youthful punch in the opening spot. One of the younger players, showing their mettle, showing what they are capable of and have one of those experienced players shepherd the innings in the middle order right through till the end. Having that experience up front, it could have a negative effect if they get dismissed early, so I will use one yes, but use the other at No. 3," said Lara.

Rohit and Kohli have looked in impressive form opening the batting for their respective sides thus far in the ongoing IPL.

While Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 316 runs at an average of 105.33 in five games, Rohit has averaged just under 30 at a strike rate of 171.

"Have to pick the team on the basis of what you want your players to do" - Brian Lara

Brian Lara added that picking the batting order should be done based on the team's needs for a particular role rather than on the basis of reputation.

India has had several batters like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the batting in T20Is with much success since the 2022 World Cup.

"I think when you are picking your team and your batting order, you have to pick the team on the basis of what you want your players to do. It doesn't matter who fills that spot. They have a job. If you want to score 70-80 in the first 6 overs, you have got to pick players to do so, it doesn't matter the name of the players," said Lara.

After winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Team India has made only one final in the next seven editions with no silverware to show. They will start their 2024 campaign against Scotland in New York on June 5.