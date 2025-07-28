"It should be about the number of overs you bowl" - Aakash Chopra on whether Jasprit Bumrah should play ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered whether Jasprit Bumrah should play the final Test against England. He opined that a bowler's workload should be judged based on the number of overs he has bowled, and not on how many games he has played.

The fourth Test between India and England ended in a draw in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The hosts have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series heading into the final game starting at The Oval on Thursday, July 31.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener questioned whether Bumrah should play at The Oval as England batted only once in Manchester, highlighting that the visitors can still draw the series.

"What will happen to the bowling attack from here? Rishabh Pant is ruled out. So Dhruv Jurel will play, that's confirmed. Gautam (Gambhir) has said for now that none of the bowlers are injured or unfit and everybody is available. We had spoken about workload management for Jasprit. Of course, it's a very quick turnaround, but India have bowled only once," Chopra said (9:20).

"We didn't bowl on the first and last days. We bowled on Day 2 and Day 3, and a little bit on Day 4. Should Bumrah be playing the game at The Oval? Big question. Workload management is not about how many matches you play. It should be about the number of overs you bowl. Should Bumrah be playing with the series on the line?" he added.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 2/112 in 33 overs in England's only innings in the Manchester Test. However, apart from his back issues, the ace seamer rolled his ankles going down the stairs during the fourth Test, and it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play the series decider.

"Sometimes drawn games are equal to a win" - Aakash Chopra lauds India for drawing ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

India batted 143 overs in their second innings to draw the Manchester Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the drawn Manchester Test was as good as a win for India.

"Sometimes drawn games are equal to a win, and this was that match where your honor and pride were at stake. They were 0/2, and after that, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar did an incredible job. India go to the Oval with the series alive," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Shubman Gill and company for exhibiting their fighting character.

"They conceded a massive lead in the first innings, but after that, what India did, we repeatedly say that sometimes sport shows your character more than developing your character, and the Indian team showed their character, that they are a team made of gold. They are no less than gold," Chopra observed.

India were reduced to 0/2 in their second innings after conceding a 311-run first-innings lead. However, KL Rahul (90 off 230), Shubman Gill (103 off 238), Washington Sundar (101* off 206) and Ravindra Jadeja (107* off 185) played fighting knocks to ensure that the visitors have a chance to draw parity in the series at The Oval.

