“It would be my privilege & honour” – Anand Mahindra offers Thar SUV to Sarfaraz Khan’s father 

Mahindra group chairman and business tycoon, Anand Mahindra has offered Thar SUV to debutant Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad Khan after the former’s heroics in the ongoing third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.

Sarfaraz impressed on his debut outing, scoring 62 runs off 66 balls in an innings laced with two sixes and nine boundaries before getting run out unfortunately. The right-handed batter has a tremendous average of 69.85 with 3912 runs in 66 innings in the first-class circuit.

Anand Mahindra reshared a video from the BCCI and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Himmat nahin chodna, bas! Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar.”

Expand Tweet

Mahindra had earlier gifted Thar SUV to Shubman Gill and Umran Malik in 2023.

Former England cricketers laud Sarfaraz Khan’s sensational Test debut

Former England cricketers Ian Bell and Paul Collingwood lauded Sarfaraz Khan for his stellar debut against the visitors on Day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot. Bell, who has played 118 Tests for England, lauded the youngster and credited him for grabbing the opportunity with both hands on debut.

Bell wrote on X:

“Impressive start from Sarfaraz Kahn on Test debut really looked the part. Watched him score brilliant 100 against England Lions. Amazing 1st class record and has smashed the door down to get into this India Test team that has so much talent. Good see him take his opportunity.”

Expand Tweet

Former England captain Paul Collingwood also lauded Sarfaraz for his stroke-making and courage to take on bowlers from the word go. He told the media at stumps on Day 1:

“He came out and batted really well. We kept attacking fields to him. He likes to be a strokemaker and play his shots. I thought Ben (Stokes) wanted to keep attacking fields so we could create a chance. And fair play to him (Sarfaraz), he had the courage to go over the top on a few occasions.”

Follow the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App